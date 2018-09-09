Register
    Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Athens.

    Greek Prime Minister Confirms Parliamentary Election to Be Held in Fall 2019

    © AP Photo / Yorgos Karahalis
    ATHENS (Sputnik) - The parliamentary election in Greece will be held in fall 2019, when the government's four-year-long term of office expires, not in May 2019, along with the election of the Greek representatives to the European Parliament, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has confirmed.

    In spite of media reports that the Greek government could hold both the European Parliament and the Hellenic Parliament elections in May 2019, Tsipras said on August 28 that the elections to the country's legislative body would be held after the European Parliament election, not along with it.

    "My major strategic choice is to hold the election at the end of the term of office. I think that this is exactly what will most likely happen," Tsipras said at a press conference held within the framework of the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair.

    The minister went on to say that it was his own success, as well as the success of the government, that the current cabinet would be the first one to remain in power for the whole term that the country's constitution envisages, as six pre-term elections had been held in Greece from 2007 to 2015.

    Tsipras added that the European Parliament election would give an opportunity to see the real power landscape in the country.

    "Syriza [radical left party, led by Tsipras] will win the October 2019 election. As this is the political force that achieved success, while three previous governments had failed," Tsipras said, emphasizing that his government had managed to successfully conclude the three-year-long financial assistance program.

    A Greek flag flies past a statue depicting the European unity outside the European Parliament..
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Greek Prime Minister Declares End to Country's 8-Year Debt Odyssey
    Tsipras voiced his hope that Panos Kammenos, the head of the Independent Greeks party, which is included in the ruling parliamentary coalition along with Syriza, would not jeopardize the recovery of the country's economy over their disunity on the Macedonia name deal.

    While Tsipras favors the renaming of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Kammenos has repeatedly said that he would not vote for the ratification of the deal.

    "I appreciate Kammenos' firm stance, although I disagree with it," Tsipras said.

    Firefighters and soldiers try to extinguish a wildfire burning in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Costas Baltas
    Athens Reshuffles Police, State Services Chiefs After Deadly Fires
    The minister refused to answer if he would support Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Greece's incumbent president, at the presidential election.

    "We have a perfect president. I see no reason to discuss the presidential election," Tsipras stated.

    The presidential election in Greece is set to be held in March 2020. Under the country's legislation, the Greek leader is elected by the parliament.

