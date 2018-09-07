'F**k Off Google': Berlin 'Occupy' Branch Protests Against Tech Giant’s Campus

The group of activists attempted to occupy a building intended to be part of Google’s campus in a bid to prevent the internet giant from coming to their city. They claim that it will cause rents to rise in the district and that the building could be used for better purposes.

A group of people temporarily occupied a building at a future Google campus in Berlin and unfolded a banner that read "F**k Off Google" at the entrance of the building. Still, the occupation didn't last long as riot police arrived at the scene and dispersed the protesters, detained at least six of them, according to eyewitnesses who posted video of the incident online. One of the protesters was seriously injured, according to the group's Twitter account.

The group of activists behind the protest is the Berlin branch of the "Occupy" movement. In a blog post, one of the alleged organizers of the demonstration explained that the group wanted to prevent the establishment of a Google campus, as it would allegedly cause local rent to skyrocket.

Occupy is an international movement that aims to fight inequality and the lack of "real democracy" in various countries around the world. The movement drew attention after its massive protests in Zuccotti Park in New York, organized in September 2011 and called "Occupy Wall Street." The protests were followed by similar ones in 951 cities around the world.