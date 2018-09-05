Germans Shocked as Police Drop Case After Berlin Boy Raped by Afghan Classmate

The German media and public are outraged by a bizarre case of juvenile brutality, in which a boy from Afghanistan sexually abused and raped his classmate from a Berlin elementary school.

According to the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung, the uniquely horrifying incident occurred when a class from a Berlin elementary school went on a field trip to a castle in Nordwestuckermark in northeast Germany. During the trip, the offenders allegedly repeatedly told a ten-year-old boy, "We f*** you today." The victim was apparently too frightened to seek protection from his teachers, and in the evening of the same day three boys made good on their threat.

An Afghan and an Iraqi boy, both aged 11, pinned down their classmate, while an Afghan boy, 10, sexually abused and raped him, the daily said.

Two other classmates witnessed the event but didn't make their teachers and assistants aware of what had happened. It was only a week and a half later that a friend of the victim told a social worker at school about the rape.

Parents and staff were immediately notified, and the two accomplices have been transferred to another school. The rapist, who is also said to have lived in Iran, will get a "psychological assessment." A spokeswoman for the Berlin School Administration claimed that the authorities "want to exhaust all legal possibilities that the main perpetrator does not attend regular school, but experiences special schooling."

Police said that the three perpetrators will escape legal punishment because in Germany, no person can be tried for an offence committed while under the age of 14.

The victim's origin hasn't been detailed; it's also unclear whether the rapist was a refugee or was from a refugee family.

The story has sparked a furor in German social media, prompting many people to vent their outrage over Germany's immigration policy.

"This can happen to every child only because of Merkel (who) pursues such an asylum policy and takes in all immigrants," a user who identifies himself as EricHaamkens wrote on Twitter.

"What has happened there isn't normal, you should immediately deport the perpetrators and accomplices, including family," a man going by the name Klaus-Dieter Ulm added.

Another user claimed, "You cannot teach these Afghan and Syrian children and adolescents in normal classes for many reasons, not just this anticosial behavior."

"I can still hear no outcry from the Merkel government, children and women are raped every day and the state propaganda and fake news media are not interested at all," an angry man wrote.

This comes on the heels of three-day clashes between right-leaning activists and counter-protesters that followed the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old carpenter of German-Cuban origin by two suspects, identified as an Afghan and an Iraqi in their early twenties.

Starting 2015, when Germany took in over one million refugees as part of what German Chancellor Angela Merkel called an "open-door policy" amid the European migration crisis.

Ever since, multiple reports have attributed responsibility for gruesome murders and rape cases to migrants and asylum-seekers living in Germany, provoking a vigorous public outcry over Merkel's controversial migration policy and igniting a surge of right-wing and radical sentiment.

Meanwhile, right-wing parties are surging in elections throughout much of Europe in response to the unprecedented influx of undocumented migrants, mainly from the Middle East and North Africa.