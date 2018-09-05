Register
11:57 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, sits inside a classroom, as she speaks with Lebanese and Syrian displaced students where they studying together, during her visit to a Lebanese public school, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, June 22, 2018. Merkel is visiting Jordan and Lebanon, both neighbors of war-torn Syria, amid an escalating domestic row over migration

    Germans Shocked as Police Drop Case After Berlin Boy Raped by Afghan Classmate

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Europe
    Get short URL
    105

    The German media and public are outraged by a bizarre case of juvenile brutality, in which a boy from Afghanistan sexually abused and raped his classmate from a Berlin elementary school.

    According to the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung, the uniquely horrifying incident occurred when a class from a Berlin elementary school went on a field trip to a castle in Nordwestuckermark in northeast Germany. During the trip, the offenders allegedly repeatedly told a ten-year-old boy, "We f*** you today." The victim was apparently too frightened to seek protection from his teachers, and in the evening of the same day three boys made good on their threat.

    An Afghan and an Iraqi boy, both aged 11, pinned down their classmate, while an Afghan boy, 10, sexually abused and raped him, the daily said.

    Two other classmates witnessed the event but didn't make their teachers and assistants aware of what had happened. It was only a week and a half later that a friend of the victim told a social worker at school about the rape.

    READ MORE: Afghan Man Reportedly Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl in Germany's Hamburg

    Parents and staff were immediately notified, and the two accomplices have been transferred to another school. The rapist, who is also said to have lived in Iran, will get a "psychological assessment." A spokeswoman for the Berlin School Administration claimed that the authorities "want to exhaust all legal possibilities that the main perpetrator does not attend regular school, but experiences special schooling."

    Police said that the three perpetrators will escape legal punishment because in Germany, no person can be tried for an offence committed while under the age of 14.

    The victim's origin hasn't been detailed; it's also unclear whether the rapist was a refugee or was from a refugee family.

    The story has sparked a furor in German social media, prompting many people to vent their outrage over Germany's immigration policy.

    "This can happen to every child only because of Merkel (who) pursues such an asylum policy and takes in all immigrants," a user who identifies himself as EricHaamkens wrote on Twitter.

     "What has happened there isn't normal, you should immediately deport the perpetrators and accomplices, including family," a man going by the name Klaus-Dieter Ulm added.

    Another user claimed, "You cannot teach these Afghan and Syrian children and adolescents in normal classes for many reasons, not just this anticosial behavior."

    "I can still hear no outcry from the Merkel government, children and women are raped every day and the state propaganda and fake news media are not interested at all," an angry man wrote.

    This comes on the heels of three-day clashes between right-leaning activists and counter-protesters that followed the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old carpenter of German-Cuban origin by two suspects, identified as an Afghan and an Iraqi in their early twenties.

    Rally in Chemnitz, Germany
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    German Court Approves Warrant for Arrest of Suspect in Chemnitz Killing

    Starting 2015, when Germany took in over one million refugees as part of what German Chancellor Angela Merkel called an "open-door policy" amid the European migration crisis.

    Ever since, multiple reports have attributed responsibility for gruesome murders and rape cases to migrants and asylum-seekers living in Germany, provoking a vigorous public outcry over Merkel's controversial migration policy and igniting a surge of right-wing and radical sentiment.

    Meanwhile, right-wing parties are surging in elections throughout much of Europe in response to the unprecedented influx of undocumented migrants, mainly from the Middle East and North Africa.

    Related:

    Duterte Says 'There'll Be More Rape Cases as Long Women Are Beautiful'
    Colorado Woman Accuses Former Mormon Leader of Rape in Chapel (VIDEO)
    Gerard Depardieu Faces Probe Over Alleged Rape, Sex Assaults - Source
    Moroccan Pop Star Lamjarred Arrested in France in Third Rape Case in 8 Years
    Tags:
    rape, school, immigrants, Afghanistan, Germany, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok