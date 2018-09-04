WATCH Migrants Try to Smuggle Themselves Into England Aboard Truck

Despite their efforts, the migrants were ultimately unable to remain concealed inside the vehicle and were removed by cops alerted by concerned citizens.

Tilly Holliday-Morris, a British teenager returning home with her family from a vacation, had accidentally discovered and filmed migrants attempting to bypass the border security in Calais.

A video recorded by Holliday-Morris shows migrants sneaking up behind a truck, undoing a tarpaulin and quickly climbing into the vehicle.

WATCH | British holidaymaker films illegal migrants sneaking onto lorries heading for Britain at the port of Calais. We must crack down on the huge number of undocumented illegals entering our country. Time for proper border control!



Support us at … pic.twitter.com/dhEM4OFbuA — BrexitNow (@Brexitnow430271) 4 сентября 2018 г.

​"There were three people trying to get in, but only two actually got in. They just ignored us. They just carried on brazenly doing what they were doing. They were then doing up the ropes from the inside to make it look like no one was in there. They were black, in their mid-20s to early 30s," she said, according to The Daily Mail.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham French Authorities Refuse to Probe Police Harrasment on Calais Volunteers - NGO

According to the newspaper, the migrants were caught after the Holliday-Morris family tipped off the truck driver and alerted the police.

"'They could not find them because they were hiding and they closed it back up. But the driver got out and said no there were people inside. They opened it up again and then pulled one and then the other out and just put them by the side of the road," the girl added. "We did not see what happened to them, we don't know if they carried on doing it or not."

Calais, which is located near the French side of the Channel Tunnel connecting the country with the United Kingdom, has for years been home to hundreds of migrants trying to cross the border. In 2016, a migrant camp in Calais was dismantled due to horrible living conditions there. Even though the camp was dismantled, asylum seekers and refugees still arrive in the city.