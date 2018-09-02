'Specialist in Failure': Man Utd Fans Fly Banner Protesting Club Manager

Several Manchester United fans paid out of pocket for a banner to express their dissatisfaction with the club’s management, expecting to fly it over the ground of Turf Moor, where a league game against Burnley was set to be played on Sunday.
Reports that United fans have paid for a banner to fly over Turf Moor reading “Ed Woodward — a specialist in failure” 😳— The Jose View (@TheJoseView) 2 сентября 2018 г.
If this is true it’s an absolute mess. What is going on at this club? Smh. pic.twitter.com/UIzmqMMFA7
A plane banner reading "Ed Woodward — A Specialist In Failure" flies over Turf Moor…— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) 2 сентября 2018 г.
(via @natalie_17)#MUFC #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/1SHnskxIOb
Jose’s pulling out all of the scapegoats. Ed Woodward banners, pink shirts, Fellaini starting… pic.twitter.com/6AdmNGWsqm— Richard 🤷🏻♂️ (@BatesInThePlace) 2 сентября 2018 г.
The banner, which reads 'Ed Woodward — a specialist in failure', was put up by a group called ”A Voice from the Terrace” and was raised over the ground about 20 minutes before the kick-off.
United have lost two of their first three games this season and Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward is being blamed by the group for the club's failures.
On Sunday, Old Trafford beat Burnley 2-0.
Mourinho on plane banner: "During the match I am not looking to the sky, unless I am looking to the man for help! But this afternoon Ed Woodward won. He won 2-0." #mulive— utdreport (@utdreport) 2 сентября 2018 г.
