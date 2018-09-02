'Specialist in Failure': Man Utd Fans Fly Banner Protesting Club Manager

The iconic Old Trafford is currently on everybody’s lips, attracting mixed feelings in wake of its double failure this season, and this is despite Sunday’s win.

Several Manchester United fans paid out of pocket for a banner to express their dissatisfaction with the club’s management, expecting to fly it over the ground of Turf Moor, where a league game against Burnley was set to be played on Sunday.

Reports that United fans have paid for a banner to fly over Turf Moor reading “Ed Woodward — a specialist in failure” 😳



If this is true it’s an absolute mess. What is going on at this club? Smh. pic.twitter.com/UIzmqMMFA7 — The Jose View (@TheJoseView) 2 сентября 2018 г.

Jose’s pulling out all of the scapegoats. Ed Woodward banners, pink shirts, Fellaini starting… pic.twitter.com/6AdmNGWsqm — Richard 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@BatesInThePlace) 2 сентября 2018 г.

The banner, which reads 'Ed Woodward — a specialist in failure', was put up by a group called ”A Voice from the Terrace” and was raised over the ground about 20 minutes before the kick-off.

United have lost two of their first three games this season and Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward is being blamed by the group for the club's failures.

On Sunday, Old Trafford beat Burnley 2-0.