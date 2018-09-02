Register
    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum

    'People Can Speak Again': Ex-Rolls Royce CEO Calls for Second Brexit Referendum

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    As the March 2019 Brexit deadline nears there have been calls for a second referendum to give people more say on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

    Simon Robertson, former Rolls-Royce chairman and Conservative party donor, has joined prominent figures from across the political spectrum, including Labour ex-Premier Tony Blair and Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable and Tory MP Dominic Grieve, calling for a second referendum on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

    Robertson is concerned that the people will not have the final say on the EU divorce deal Britain is now heading towards.

    “I think it is complete balderdash to say the people have spoken, therefore you can’t go back,” Robertson told the Observer.

    “The people can speak again — why can’t we have another vote on it? We had a brilliant deal with Europe. We had an opt-out on ever-closer union,” he argued.

    In a picture taken on May 8, 2015, Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington, John McDonnell, gives a speech on stage after after winning his seat in Uxbridge, west London, after votes have been counted in the British general election
    © AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Second Brexit Referendum Not 'Off the Table' - Senior Labour MP
    With the March 2019 Brexit deadline now less than a year away, more than 700,000 people have signed a petition, drawn up as part of The Independent’s Final Say campaign “to win for the British people the right to make that all-important decision on the Brexit deal.”

    Robertson’s comments came just as a debate in the Labour Party is building up to a crucial phase ahead of its annual conference in Liverpool next month with opinion polls suggesting that a hefty 78 percent of party members and most trade union support a new Brexit referendum.

    “As the Tories continue to bungle Brexit and risk Britain crashing out with no deal, we will, like other organizations from the Labour movement, be asking our members what they think about the issue – and supporting the Labour leadership to defeat this disastrous Tory Brexit in Parliament if it fails Labour’s six tests,” said Laura Parker, a national coordinator for Momentum, a left-wing grassroots campaign group within the Labour Party.

    In March 2017, Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer set out six conditions for backing Theresa May's final Brexit deal, which include guarantees for any withdrawal agreement to deliver the same benefits as the single market and customs union, and a fair migration system.

    Other conditions call for a strong and collaborative future relationship with the EU, fair management of migration in the interest of the economy and communities, national security guarantees and Britain’s capacity to tackle cross-border crime.

    READ MORE:Half of Brits Want Second Brexit Referendum if Talks Fail — Poll

    According to the so-called Chequers plan, adopted by the British government in July, the UK would retain close links with, and access to, the EU single market for goods by following a common rulebook with the EU.

    Brussels, however, rejected the proposal.

