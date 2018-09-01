Zakharchenko's Murder Organized by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces - Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The assassination of the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Alexander Zakharchenko, was organized by the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, Zakharchenko's adviser Alexander Kazakov told Sputnik.

"We have already revealed the initiator — that is the Special Operations Forces. We are likely to name the head of the [assault] group and responsible officer of this structure in the near future," Kazakov said.

He pointed out that several suspects had been detained and already made confessions.

Zakharchenko was killed in a bomb blast in the cafe Separ in downtown Donetsk on August 31. DPR Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Timofeev, who accompanied Zakharchenko, is in a grave condition in a hospital.

READ MORE: Acting DPR Leader Vows to Push for Integration with Russia

© AFP 2018 / DIMITAR DILKOFF Eleven Casualties in Blast that Killed Donetsk People's Republic Leader Alexander Zakharchenko

According to the DPR Emergencies Ministry, two people were killed and 11 more were injured by the blast. Six of those wounded were hospitalized. A DPR lawmaker told Sputnik that apart from Zakharchenko his bodyguard was killed in the blast.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and DPR officials said that Kiev was behind the assassination. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in its turn, said it was not involved in the murder.