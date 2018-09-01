Zakharchenko's Murder Organized by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces - Adviser

"We have already revealed the initiator — that is the Special Operations Forces. We are likely to name the head of the [assault] group and responsible officer of this structure in the near future," Kazakov said.
He pointed out that several suspects had been detained and already made confessions.
Zakharchenko was killed in a bomb blast in the cafe Separ in downtown Donetsk on August 31. DPR Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Timofeev, who accompanied Zakharchenko, is in a grave condition in a hospital.
The Russian Foreign Ministry and DPR officials said that Kiev was behind the assassination. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in its turn, said it was not involved in the murder.
