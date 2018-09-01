LPR Introduces High Alert Regime Over Murder of DRP Leader – Acting Head

LUGANSK (Ukraine) – The self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has introduced a high alert regime for its law enforcement bodies due the assassination of the head of the neighboring self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Zakharchenko, acting head of LPR Leonid Pasechnik said.

"We have taken all the necessary measures to boost security, we have introduced the high alert regime for units of the people’s militia, and units of the Ministry of State Security, Interior Ministry and Public Prosecutor’s Office are also on high alert," Pasechnik said.

The acting leader pointed out that the situation in the LPR was fully controlled by the authorities.

"We have nothing to fear, the situation is stable, under full control [of the authorities]. We are taking all measures to keep the situation in our area calm," Pasechnik added.

Zakharchenko was killed in a bomb blast at the cafe Separ in downtown Donetsk on August 31.

DPR Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Timofeev, who accompanied Zakharchenko, is in serious condition at a hospital.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and DPR officials said that Kiev was behind the assassination. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), for its part, has said it was not involved in the murder.