01 September 2018
    Alexander Zakharchenko, the head the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

    LPR Introduces High Alert Regime Over Murder of DRP Leader – Acting Head

    Europe
    LUGANSK (Ukraine) – The self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has introduced a high alert regime for its law enforcement bodies due the assassination of the head of the neighboring self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Zakharchenko, acting head of LPR Leonid Pasechnik said.

    "We have taken all the necessary measures to boost security, we have introduced the high alert regime for units of the people’s militia, and units of the Ministry of State Security, Interior Ministry and Public Prosecutor’s Office are also on high alert," Pasechnik said.

    The acting leader pointed out that the situation in the LPR was fully controlled by the authorities.

    "We have nothing to fear, the situation is stable, under full control [of the authorities]. We are taking all measures to keep the situation in our area calm," Pasechnik added.

    READ MORE: Elections in Donbass to Depend on Kiev Extending Special Status Law — Think Tank

    Alexander Zakharchenko visits Novoazovsk
    © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
    Acting DPR Leader Vows to Push for Integration with Russia
    Zakharchenko was killed in a bomb blast at the cafe Separ in downtown Donetsk on August 31.

    DPR Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Timofeev, who accompanied Zakharchenko, is in serious condition at a hospital.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry and DPR officials said that Kiev was behind the assassination. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), for its part, has said it was not involved in the murder.

    Related:

    Assassination of DPR Head: What We Know So Far
    Life and Death of Assassinated DPR Head Alexander Zakharchenko
    US May Have Taken Part in Zakharchenko Assassination - DPR Official
    Suspects in Assassination of DPR Head Zakharchenko Detained - Adviser
