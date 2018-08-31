Suspects in Assassination of DPR Head Zakharchenko Arrested - Adviser

Earlier, the government of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) confirmed reports about the death of DPR President Alexander Zakharchenko in a bomb explosion in a cafe near his residence in Donetsk on Friday.

According to the adviser to the DPR head Alexander Kazakov, the suspects have been detained following an operation.

"At this point, a state of emergency has been introduced in the republic, the borders have been closed, suspects have already been detained," Kazakov said in an interview with Russia-1 television.

Investigative Committee of Russia noted that it may assist Donetsk People's Republic police in an investigation of the terror attack which led to the death of Zakharchenko.

Commenting on the issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the incident was an attempt to destabilize the situation in the region and bring the people of Donbass to their knees, adding that the organizers and perpetrators of the assassination must be punished.

He also stressed that Russia "will always be with the people of Donbass."

Alexander Zakharchenko, who had been a leader of the Republic since November 2014, was killed by a bomb in a restaurant in central Donetsk earlier on Friday.