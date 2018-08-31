Register
18:12 GMT +331 August 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018

    Daesh Supporter Who Planned To Behead Theresa May Jailed For Life

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    A British man who plotted to kill Theresa May in a suicide attack on Downing Street has been jailed. The 20-year-old planned to behead the prime minister but his plot was thwarted by police.

    On Friday, August 31, Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, was jailed for a minimum of 30 years at the Old Bailey in London.

    Rahman, whose family was originally from Bangladesh, was arrested in London on November 28, 2017.

    He thought he was corresponding online with representatives of Daesh but it turned out to be an undercover officer from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command. MI5 was also involved in the operation.

    Undercover police officers posing as Daesh terrorists provided him with what he thought was a suicide vest and a bomb.

    Terrorist Had Been Sleeping In His Car

    Rahman, who had been sleeping in his car, planned to force his way inside 10 Downing Street and then behead Mrs. May.

    He came to the attention of the police in the first place in August 2017 when he was arrested on suspicion of sending indecent images to under-age girls.

    Police did not charge him but while examining his cellphone they realized he held Islamist extremist views.

    The trial heard Rahman's uncle had travelled to Syria to join Daesh and had been killed by a drone strike.

    This "tipped him over" into deciding to attack the prime minister.

    Rahman contacted an undercover officer posing as a Daesh member using the Telegram app.

    'I Want To Kill Theresa May'

    "Can you put me in a sleeper cell ASAP? I want to do a suicide bomb on parliament. I want to attempt to kill Theresa May," Rahman wrote on September 14 last year.

    "My objective is to take out my target. Nothing less than the death of the leaders of parliament," he wrote the following day.

    Rahman carried out reconnaissance around Whitehall in November and gave a rucksack to the undercover officer in the hope it would be filled with explosives.

    The officer returned the rucksack — containing dummy explosives — and gave him a "suicide vest" on November 28, telling Rahman he was "good to go".

    He was arrested as he walked away from the meeting in Kensington, west London.

    Rahman had been known to the government's Channel programme — aimed at intervening in the lives of those who may be at risk of radicalization — since 2015.

    But he was not engaging with the programme at the time of his arrest.

    Daesh is a terrorist group which is illegal in the UK, Russia and many other countries around the world.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
