Firefighter Who Was Last Person to See Lady Di Alive Reveals Her Final Words

Princess Diana touched the hearts of millions and left Britain and the rest of the world in shock after she was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris exactly 21 years ago today, on August 31, 1997.

Paris firefighter Xavier Gourmelon, one of the first members of the emergency services to arrive at the scene of deadly crash of the Mercedes Princess Diana was riding in, has recalled the last words she said before she died.

“The car was in a mess and we just dealt with it like any road accident. I could see she had a slight injury to her right shoulder but, other than that, there was nothing significant. There was no blood on her at all,” Gourmelon said.

"I held her hand and told her to be calm and keep still, I said I was there to help and reassured her. She said: 'My God, what's happened?'" he continued.

According to Gourmelon, Princess Diana was in the back seat of a Mercedes S-280 with her partner Dodi Fayed, son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, who was also killed in the crash.

Their bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was sitting in the front, together with driver Henri Paul.

An official report said the princess had suffered massive internal injuries and a ruptured blood vessel next to her heart, which was causing internal bleeding.

Driver Henri Paul, said to be at twice the British drink drive limit, also died in the horrific smash.

The only survivor was bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones.

