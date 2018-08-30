Van Ploughs Into Pedestrians Outside Hospital in China - Reports (VIDEO)

According to the Daily Star, citing local media, at least one person was killed, while several others were injured in the incident near Taoyuan Road District Hospital in China.
The outlet reported that people witnessed the van ploughing into the victims, also damaging at least six motorbikes.
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
广西南宁市，区医院门口发生事故，— 2018 (@WUYEAH2) 30 августа 2018 г.
面包车冲撞行人，一切新闻以大裤衩通稿为准。😧（5） pic.twitter.com/kNaJOlAvu1
Police are currently questioning the driver; however, there is no official statement as to the cause of the deadly incident.
