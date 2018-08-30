Van Ploughs Into Pedestrians Outside Hospital in China - Reports (VIDEO)

The incident happened in the Chinese city of Nanning, close to the Vietnam border.

According to the Daily Star, citing local media, at least one person was killed, while several others were injured in the incident near Taoyuan Road District Hospital in China.

The outlet reported that people witnessed the van ploughing into the victims, also damaging at least six motorbikes.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

Police are currently questioning the driver; however, there is no official statement as to the cause of the deadly incident.