Cyprus School Teachers Take to Streets to Protest Education Reform (VIDEO)

The demonstrators marched on Tuesday to the Cyprus' presidential palace carrying banners reading "Hands off education and school" and criticizing the Cypriot government and the education minister, Phileleftheros, a newspaper, reported.
Cyprus school teachers march to protest cuts to benefits https://t.co/UEnIBvK8Go pic.twitter.com/ght6gXJO72— BastilleGlobal (@BastilleGlobal) August 28, 2018
Αγώνας διαρκείας!— Panis Pieri (@panispieri) August 28, 2018
Για ένα καινοτόμο και όχι διαλυμένο δημόσιο σχολείο στην #Κύπρο!
Τεράστια προσέλευση στην εκδήλωση διαμαρτυρίας. Οι εκπαιδευτικοί δείχνουν το δρόμο στην κοινωνία. #Cyprus #education #reform #publicschool #schools pic.twitter.com/VUTdF1zJtm
The government plans to cut education costs by about 30 million euros ($35 million) and reduce the number of teachers, but the latter argue that it will undermine the Cypriot education system.
