WATCH UK Cop Assaulted by Angry By-Standers During Arrest at McDonald's

The Hackney Police Twitter account shared a video of a scuffle between a hostile crowd and two cops at a McDonald's restaurant on Monday. The 45-second-clip shows two officers struggling to pin down a suspect, while a bunch of onlookers are heard shouting and filming the incident.
A person is heard saying 'They're going to kill him' before a by-stander kicks one of the officers twice. The latter then shouts ‘Get the f*** off me' and drags out what looks like a yellow taser. Then the video suddenly cuts.
If you witnessed this incident last night please DM. If the 'tough man' who feels it's acceptable to kick my colleague in the back, not once but twice when trying to arrest someone, feels any sort of remorse, get in touch too before we track you down. #ProtectTheProtectors https://t.co/ohmr00Q8Zg— Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) 28 августа 2018 г.
