WATCH UK Cop Assaulted by Angry By-Standers During Arrest at McDonald's

The incident was caught on camera by an onlooker at a McDonald's restaurant in East London, which showed a brawl that broke out while two police officers were trying to arrest a suspect.

The Hackney Police Twitter account shared a video of a scuffle between a hostile crowd and two cops at a McDonald's restaurant on Monday. The 45-second-clip shows two officers struggling to pin down a suspect, while a bunch of onlookers are heard shouting and filming the incident.

A person is heard saying 'They're going to kill him' before a by-stander kicks one of the officers twice. The latter then shouts ‘Get the f*** off me' and drags out what looks like a yellow taser. Then the video suddenly cuts.