Register
17:27 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of Stockholm, Sweden, May 8, 2017.

    Swedish Heatwave Only Made Temporary Problems for Nuclear Reactors - OECD NEA

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Anastasia Dmitrieva - Sweden’s recent problems with operating nuclear power plants due to hot weather are temporary and may be resolved by investing in additional equipment to deal with high temperatures of cooling water, OECD-NEA Director-General William D. Magwood, IV, told Sputnik in an interview.

    "If the temperature goes very high, that can affect the operation of the plant, which generally means that the plant has to operate at a lower power level. But in some very extreme cases, the plants might need to be shut down for a while. I think that’s what happened with some of the Swedish plants. That being said, this doesn’t happen very often and when it does happen, it is normally a very short-lived situation that does not create huge problems," Magwood said.

    Europe Heat Wave
    © AP Photo / Alvaro Barrientos
    'Situation Extreme': Secondhand Fan Sellers Hike Prices Tenfold Amid Heat Spell in Sweden, Raise Ethic Concerns
    The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Nuclear Energy Agency Director-General also suggested a way for Sweden to deal with high seawater temperatures in the future.

    "For nuclear power plants located in areas where extremely high temperatures happen more often, it might be worth considering investing in extra equipment to cope with the very high water temperatures," the agency head noted.

    READ MORE: 'US Creating Huge Amount of Antagonism Toward Itself in Iran' — Prof

    A large part of the Elbe river bed is dried out during a long time of drought in front of the skyline with the Frauenkirche cathedral (Church of Our Lady) in Dresden, Germany, Monday, July 9, 2018.The current water level of the Elbe near Dresden lies at 0,55 meters.
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Record-High Heatwave Dries Rivers, Exposes WWII Mines and Grenades in Germany
    As for Sweden’s plans to phase out nuclear power and completely switch to renewables, the NEA official drew attention to the fact that its plants were set to be completely decommissioned only in 2040.

    "Swedish energy policy does not include the construction of more nuclear power plants, but envisages the continued operation the existing plants through the end of their operational lives within the 2040 time frame," Magwood said.

    Over the summer, Sweden experienced unusually hot weather that caused the temperature of the seawater used to cool nuclear reactors to increase significantly. The heatwave forced several Swedish nuclear reactors either to shut down completely or reduce power production levels.

    As a result, on Monday, the country’s nuclear energy regulator SSM asked plant operators to put forward plans on how to prevent such situations by the end of the year.

    READ MORE: Russia May Help South Korea to Build Nuclear Reactor for Maritime Vessels

    Photo of Wine Bottles
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    Fukushima Vintage: Traces of Nuclear Plant Disaster Found in Californian Wine
    Sweden’s parties running in the upcoming general election are currently debating the future of the Swedish agreement on energy policy, which aims for a complete transition to an entirely renewable electricity system with a target of 100 percent renewable electricity production by 2040.

    The country’s nuclear power plants closures may be canceled due to the lack of certainty of how to replace their power supply with renewables amid the increasing energy demand in Sweden.

    Related:

    Ethic Concerns as Swedish Sellers Hike Prices on Used Fans Tenfold Amid Heatwave
    Record-High Heatwave Dries Rivers, Exposes WWII Mines and Grenades in Germany
    'Dear Rain, Please Come Back': Brits Suffer Through Extreme Heatwave
    Brits Told to Recycle Bath Water While UK Recovers From Heatwave
    Tags:
    heatwave, nuclear energy, Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse