Register
15:29 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A priest takes mass at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (File)

    Irish NGO Urges Vatican to Take Steps on Child Protection Amid New Abuse Scandal

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - Pope Francis must further elaborate on how the Vatican could move beyond "palliatives" and resolve ongoing abuse scandals currently rocking the Church across the world, Deirdre Kenny, the advocacy director for the Irish One in Four non-governmental organization, told Sputnik.

    Pope Francis will arrive in Ireland on Saturday and is expected to meet with survivors of clerical sexual abuse during the visit in an apparent bid to initiate direct dialogue and potential reconciliation. On Monday, the pope released an open letter, in which he directly addressed for the first time the accusations of sexual abuse by priests.

    In 2009, a report commissioned by the Irish government showed that the Archdiocese of Dublin and other authorities of the Catholic Church in Ireland hushed up clerical child abuse from January 1975 to May 2004.

    Pope Francis waves to faithful as he leaves at the end of his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca
    Nope, Pope: Irish Group Calls for Pope Francis to Face Empty Seats at Public Mass
    In the most recent episode, a grand jury report revealed on August 14, 2018, a massive cover-up of child sexual abuse and rape of more than 1,000 children by at least 301 Roman Catholic priests in the US state of Pennsylvania. Greg Burke, a spokesman for the Holy See, responded two days later, expressing "shame and sorrow" over the report.

    Moreover, in late July, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson of Adelaide, who was found guilty of covering up a priest's sexual abuse of minors in the 1970s.

    Lack of Concrete Measures to Tackle Abuse Issue

    Specific action is needed to protect children from abuses, the advocacy director stressed.

    "Certainly in relation to the letter he [Pope Francis] put out the other day there was a hint he was taking things maybe a little bit more seriously but he still failed to identify any concrete steps that the Vatican might take to truly acknowledge any role the Vatican may have played in covering up childhood sexual abuse in the past. [We need] concrete steps in how he might implement child protective measures in the Church around the world," Kenny, specializing in supporting survivors of child sexual abuse, said.

    READ MORE: 'Irish Flag Should Not Be Disrespected' During Protestant Anniversary in Ulster

    Despite some welcoming the pontiff's emotive admission, others appear to be more skeptical, with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar vowing not to "skirt over" the issues of child abuse during his impending meeting with Pope Francis in Dublin.

    "Since we've established our organization we've been agitating for very stringent protection measures in the Irish Church, and to be fair the Church here has done a lot in that area, but unfortunately the same cannot be said for the Church elsewhere in the world, and we very much have concerns as to the Church in the third world countries where measures may not be as strong in terms of child protection," Kenny stressed.

    A woman places flowers by a mural showing Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old Indian dentist who had sought and been denied an abortion before she died after a miscarriage in a Galway hospital, with the word YES over it, in Dublin, Ireland, on the day of a referendum on the 8th amendment of the constitution.
    © AP Photo / Niall Carson/PA
    People in Ireland Increasingly 'Doubt Catholic Church's Authority' - Scholar
    In his letter, at times stressing elements of Saint Paul's biblical letter to the Corinthians, Pope Francis laid emphasis on the shared pain of the Christian community over a large number of incidents of criminal conduct by members of the clergy, stating that he acknowledged "the suffering endured by many minors due to sexual abuse, the abuse of power and the abuse of conscience perpetrated by a significant number of clerics and consecrated persons."

    "That was a disappointing part of his letter as Irish survivors have been hearing these palliatives for years but [seeing] very little in terms of concrete measures from the Vatican, and that seemed to be repeated a little bit recently. There was some hope when he took over but I think that's dwindling fast here in Ireland," Kenny noted.

    Waning Influence of Church in Ireland

    According to Kenny, the waning influence of the Church in Irish society has provided abuse victims with the opportunity to speak freely as to their experience and hope for a settling of accounts.

    "It's [the Church's] relevance is profoundly less than it was… in terms of my own generation, the Church just doesn't have the hold it had in the past. People are a lot freer to challenge it than in the past and I've seen a lot of survivors recently come out and speak for themselves than ever before, which is great, but it's also very trying for people. It just goes to show the pain doesn't go away," Kenny said.

    READ MORE: Irish Hit Out at Use of Children with Down's Syndrome Before Abortion Vote

    Protestant women pose for a selfie during an Orange Order march in Belfast.
    © AP Photo /
    The Orange Order in Scotland - Hate Group or Scottish Protestant Fraternity?
    She also argued that child abuse itself was hardly unique to the Catholic Church, with such crimes as being a product of both unequal power relations and large-scale unaccountability in wider society.

    "It's more about any institution being able to wield that much power in society without accountability… There's been a lot more exposure on the Catholic Church but I have no doubt other organized religions experience similar things. Ireland is not unique in that way. We work with a lot of people who have been abused and the dynamic is not unique," Kenny pointed out.

    However, abuse is not something specific to the Catholic Church only, according to Kenny.

    "We've had cases in day schools here, horrendous family cases, so sexual abuse itself is the issue rather than the institution itself. But it's certainly the power dynamic that surfaces again and again… Sadly, children are the most vulnerable people in our society… And sadly, the frustration here is that the Vatican doesn't recognize… that Irish people know that whatever they did… the Church put themselves before children," Kenny underlined.

    READ MORE: Case Unsolved: 25 Years After IRA Bombing in London Police Reveal ‘Blitz' Images

    During his visit to Ireland, Pope Francis is expected to give a speech at Dublin Castle, meet with state officials as well as to attend the Festival of Families in Croke Park Stadium. On Sunday, he will deliver a mass in Phoenix Park prior to his eventual departure for Rome.

    The visit constitutes the first Papal appearance in Ireland since 1979 when Pope John Paul II was greeted by an estimated 2.7 million people during a three-day visit.

    Related:

    WATCH Union Jacks, Ulster Flags Set Afire in N. Ireland
    UK Armed Forces Head Vows to Protect Northern Ireland Veterans Accused of Crimes
    You Had One Job, Durex! Users Mock 'Affected' Condoms Recall in UK, Ireland
    Hammond Vows to 'Resist Any Divergence' With N Ireland Amid Brexit Deadlock
    Tags:
    church, child abuse, Vatican, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse