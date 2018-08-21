Register
17:29 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Adams revolver An Improved Frame Model of 1854

    UK Government Urged to Clamp Down on Antique Guns Being Used By Criminals

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Several law enforcement agencies in UK have called on the government to act fast and tighten gun laws to tackle the problem of antique firearms being used by criminals. Sputnik has learned UK gang members are buying antique firearms which can be made into lethal weapons.

    Experts at the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) in Birmingham have examined ballistic material from two murders in the West Midlands in the last few years which were carried out using obsolete firearms. 

    They also suspect a third killing was carried out using an antique gun.

    Under the 1968 Firearms Act obsolete caliber firearms can be purchased lawfully without a licence if kept as an ornament or curio.

    It only becomes a criminal offense if the person with the weapon also possesses compatible ammunition.

    Nine Gun Calibers Under The Spotlight

    The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, David Jamieson, has called for the antique gun exemption to be removed for nine gun caliber groups.

    Caliber refers to the size of the ammunition needed by a gun and calibers for handguns range from the smallest — 2mm — to the largest —.500, which is used in the world's most powerful production revolver, the Smith & Wesson Model 500.

    The most popular caliber is the 9mm and the.45 but some calibers have gone out of production and become obsolete.

    One of the obsolete calibers is the.44 but in 2016 Carl Campbell, 33, was shot dead while sitting in a car in West Bromwich, near Birmingham. The weapon used was a Russian-made.44 Smith and Wesson revolver.

    Campbell's killers were jailed for life last year.

    Derek Myers, 25, was also killed with an antique firearm in Birmingham in 2015.

    Ten Antique Guns Fired In West Midlands

    Between April 2017 and March 2018 it is thought 10 antique firearms were fired in the West Midlands.

    The loophole in the law was highlighted in a BBC Panorama documentary on Monday, August 20.

    A trial at the Old Bailey in 2007 also showed up this "gray area" in the Firearms Act.

    Mick Shepherd was arrested at his home in Dartford, Kent, in September 2006 amid a blaze of publicity but was eventually cleared of all 13 firearms charges.

    The trial heard the 900 guns he possessed were all antiques and he was perfectly entitled, under Section 58 of the Act, to own them.

    WATCH NOW: Panorama investigates how antique guns are being brought into the UK perfectly legally and ending up in the hands of criminals.

    'Deadly Weapons'

    "It is vital the government make it much harder for gang members and criminals in the West Midlands and beyond to get their hands on antique guns which can be turned into deadly weapons with relative ease," said Mr. Jamieson.

    NABIS has submitted evidence about certain obsolete calibres to the Home Office and West Midlands Police hopes they will consider removing them from the obsolete caliber list on public safety grounds.

    Mr. Jamieson said people should only be able to possess certain obsolete caliber weapons if they possess a firearms license.

     

    "It needs to ensure obsolete caliber firearms don't fall into the wrong hands…We must not lose any more time. The law needs changing. Lives literally depend on it," said Mr. Jamieson.

    UK Ban on Handguns Since Dunblane

    All handguns have been banned in the UK since 1996, in the wake of the Dunblane massacre, in which 16 young children and a teacher were shot dead in a Scottish school by Thomas Hamilton, who committed suicide.

    Future tennis star Andy Murray, who was eight at the time, was in the school at the time of the shooting.

    Antique weapons include flintlocks, muzzle-loading guns and anything of obsolete caliber.

     

     


    Related:

    Sessions Vows to Prosecute Makers of Undetectable 3D Printed Guns
    ‘It Undermines Effort to Keep Guns Out of Dangerous People’s Hands’ - Prof
    All About Guns? Top 5 Most Surprising Kalashnikov Products
    Chinese Collectors Express Interest in British Antiques
    Tags:
    antiques sale, guns, murder, law, police, weapons, West Midlands Police, Birmingham, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    "

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse