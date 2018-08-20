Register
19:45 GMT +320 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Prison

    Drugs, Riots, Lack of Control: Britain's Top 5 Most Troubled Prisons

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    The UK government seized control of Birmingham Prison on Monday, August 20, after inspectors said the company running it had lost control. Sputnik looks at the five most troubled prisons in Britain in recent years.

    HMP Birmingham

    Justice Secretary David Gauke took action after receiving a damning report from the chief inspector of prisons, Peter Clarke.

    Mr. Clarke, a former commander of Scotland Yard's counter-terrorism unit, said Birmingham Prison — formerly known as Winson Green — had "slipped into crisis."

    During an inspection, he found staff asleep or locked in offices, widespread drug use and dilapidated buildings, rats and other vermin and uncollected rubbish.

    Mr. Gauke has seized control of the jail from private security company G4S and now has 28 days to come up with an action plan for the prison, which was built in 1849.

    Birmingham Prison had 1,269 inmates at the end of the July and had suffered more assaults — 1,434 — than any other British jail last year.

    Mr. Clarke's report found "squalor, violence and the prevalence of drugs and looming lack of control."

    Only days before his inspection an arson attack had destroyed nine cars owned by prison officers, including two owned by the inspectors.

    "I was astounded that HMP Birmingham had been allowed to deteriorate so dramatically," he wrote in a letter to Mr. Gauke.

    G4S has been running the prison since 2011 but in 2016 inmates rioted in protest of the conditions.

    Birmingham's greatest claim to fame was that on New Year's Day in 1995 serial killer Fred West had hanged himself there while awaiting trial.

    HMP Liverpool

    In January 2018, inspectors at HMP Liverpool said conditions were the "worst they'd ever seen."

    Inmates lived among dirt, litter, rats and cockroaches, occupying cells "dangerous to live in."

    The prison was opened in 1855 and was known as Walton Jail. Among its more illustrious inmates over the years were writers Robert Tressell and Brendan Behan.

    In 1964 the last man to be hanged in Britain — Peter Allen — was executed at Walton.

    The jail was renamed Liverpool Prison a decade ago, but by January 2018 many prisoners were living in "squalid conditions."

    Half of the inmates were locked up all day, many for up to 22 hours, a third felt unsafe and many said they had been victimized by the staff.

    There was also an alarming rise in incidents of self-harming.

    HMP Lewes

    In October 2016 staff at HMP Lewes were forced to "retreat to safety" when inmates went on a "rampage" that led to cells and offices being severely damaged.

    Quelling the outburst required the help of a national response unit.

    Prison Officers Association chair Mike Rolfe blamed the incident on "poor management" and a "severe shortage" of staff, noting only four officers had been patrolling the wing in question.

    The cellblock riot caused 230,000 pounds ($294,000) worth of damage at the prison in East Sussex.

    Last month Ross Macpherson, 28, and Steven Goodwin, 28, were convicted of criminal damage.

    Their trial at Hove Crown Court heard that Macpherson had threatened to gouge out the eyes of prison guards with a pool cue during the disturbance.

    HMP Bedford

    In November 2016 up to 250 inmates mutinied at HMP Bedford, breaking into staff areas and ransacking equipment and files.

    In order to quell the uprising, up to 60 inmates had to be removed.

    Two wings were "totally trashed" at a cost of 1 million pounds ($1.28 million).

    A report by Bedford's independent monitoring board found the riot was caused by "disgraceful conditions" including a failure to provide basic items such as soap, cleaning materials and toilet paper.

    Prisoners were being locked up for 23 hours a day, and only 55 out of a total of 110 guards were available for duty.

    HMP Swaleside

    In December 2017 another riot beset HMP Swaleside in Kent, again requiring special assistance.

    Reports at the time suggested that tensions between the inmates and prison officers had reached a breaking point after longstanding prison staff were replaced by young and inexperienced workers, and budget cuts significantly reduced visiting hours, cutting off inmates from their families.

    Doors, windows, walls and CCTV cameras at the category B prison were destroyed during the riot.

    Eighteen inmates are due to go on trial next year, accused of "engaging in conduct intended to further a common purpose of overthrowing lawful authority" and damaging property at Swaleside.

    HMS Inverness

    In March this year a report by Scotland's chief inspector of prisons, David Strang, said Inverness Prison was "no longer fit for purpose."

    HMP Inverness, Scotland's smallest jail, was opened in 1902, but Mr. Strang said it was overcrowded and disabled access was a problem.

    He also raised concerns about a "very high turnover" of senior officers at the jail.

    The prison, which is also known as Porterfield, was designed to accommodate 98 prisoners.

    The Scottish Prison Service is planning to replace the prison and in October last year planning permissions were granted for a new jail near Inverness Retail Park.

    Related:

    EXCLUSIVE: How UK Prisons Became 'Warehouses of the Vulnerable'
    One of Oldest UK Prisons Sees Rise in Violence, Symptomatic of Ongoing Crisis
    EXCLUSIVE: How the UK Government Tried to Silence Whistleblowing Prison Insider
    'The Threat Was Always There': Netflix Glimpses Inside World's Toughest Prisons
    Over 90% of French Think Prisons Fail to Prevent Radicalization - Poll
    Tags:
    conditions, jail, riot, inmates, prison, Scotland Yard, Birmingham, Scotland, Liverpool
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Where Reality Meets Fantasy: Dreamlike Images by Russian Art Photographer
    Where Reality Meets Fantasy: Dreamlike Images by Russian Art Photographer
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse