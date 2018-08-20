Three Injured as Car Rams into Pedestrians in Spain's Zaragoza - Reports

Three people have been injured, while the driver has fled the scene, the spokesman added.
The injured included a 45-year-old man who was taken to a hospital. No information of the victims' medical conditions have been provided yet.
According to the local unit of COPE radio station, two people in the car were detained shortly after the incident.
The incident occurred just hours after Spanish police shot dead an Algerian man, who attempted to attack them with a knife at a police station.
#Zaragoza #España— RO-1 (@Undercover_Camo) 20 августа 2018 г.
Hace un par de horas ha habido un atropello en Casetas. Un vehículo ha subido a la acera atropellando a 3 personas y ha huído.
Iban varias personas en el vehículo, dos han sido detenidas en #Utebo pic.twitter.com/MfsOEvIGOA
