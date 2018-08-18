Putin Arrives in Graz to Attend Austrian Foreign Minister's Wedding - Reports

According to the broadcaster Oe24, Putin will travel from the airport to the wedding ceremony by helicopter. The Russian president was invited by Kneissl to be present at the event during his latest visit to Vienna on June 5.
Later on Saturday, Kneissl will marry businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in a ceremony at the local Gasthaus Tscheppe restaurant.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry earlier noted that Putin's arrival would be considered a working visit, and the security measures would be similar to those typically applied during a visit of a foreign head of state. It has also said that Russia would cover the costs of Putin's visit.
