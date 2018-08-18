Register
08:03 GMT +318 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel lay flowers at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    Putin to Discuss With Merkel Crisis in Syria, Ukraine

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 41

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside Berlin on Saturday to discuss the Syrian and Ukrainian crises, as well as issues regarding bilateral cooperation.

    Before the talks, which will take place at the chancellor's official retreat, Schloss Meseberg, Putin and Merkel are expected to outline the scope of issues that will be raised at the summit and make press statements.

    The leaders will focus on the Ukrainian crisis, since both Russia and Germany were already cooperating within the Normandy Four settlement format alongside Ukraine and France.

    Construction of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
    © Photo: Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG, all rights reserved
    Nord Stream 2 Rival: TAP is Trump's Tool in 'Economic War' With Russia – Journo
    In preparation for the meeting, the Russian president has discussed the situations in Syria and Ukraine with permanent members of Russia's Security Council.

    "The number of problems we deal with, from Ukraine to Syria, the issue of our cooperation in the economic sector is so diverse that it justifies a constant dialogue," Merkel told a press conference, noting that she wanted to continue this dialogue during her talks with Putin.

    Putin and Merkel will also exchange views on a possible summit on the Syrian crisis between Germany, France, Russia and Turkey. According to the Kremlin, the leaders are unlikely to touch upon the issue of possible financial support for Turkey, which currently hosts a large number of displaced Syrian nationals.

    President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Friday April 27, 2018, at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Guardian Angela: Trump Reportedly Asks Merkel for Advice Dealing With Putin
    "I do not think that this will be mentioned in any way, this should be discussed with Turkey. How could this be discussed without Turkey?" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday when asked whether Putin and Merkel could talk about possible financial support for Turkey at their meeting.

    The US and EU sanctions against Russia may also be discussed, as well as the US sanctions on Iran, which both Moscow and Berlin opposed as parties to the Iran nuclear deal.

    Related:

    German AfD, Die Linke Share Their Views About Upcoming Putin-Merkel Meeting
    'Hidden Meaning' Behind Putin's Flowers for Brigitte Macron, Angela Merkel
    German Tabloid Sees 'Hidden Meaning' in Putin's Bouquet for Merkel
    Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel Hold Joint Press Conference in Russia's Sochi
    Guardian Angela: Trump Reportedly Asks Merkel for Advice Dealing With Putin
    Tags:
    crisis settlement, meeting, cooperation, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Germany, Syria, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse