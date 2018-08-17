Register
19:28 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018

    Italian Interior Minister Salvini Blasted for Partying After Bridge Tragedy

    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the Genoese bridge collapse on Tuesday 39 people died, as almost 40 vehicles fell roughly 330 feet to the railway tracks just below the bridge.

    A few hours after the collapse of the Genoese bridge, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini was filmed on holiday in Sicily. The images of him that started circulating online have drawn a barrage of criticism, with some people even calling for the minister’s resignation. 

    The snaps originally shared by members of Salvini’s Northern League party (they apparently took them down for ethical reasons), show that at the time the emergency services began removing the dead bodies from the under the rubble, the minister himself was enjoying a chic dinner in honor of his party in Messina. The table features a variety of fish dishes, white wine and also a cake with a very motivational theme: "Vince la squadra" ("The team wins").

    The president of the Democratic Party, Matteo Orfini, was quick to voice criticsm as soon as the snapshots emerged.

    "Public servants have a duty to carry out their duties with discipline and honor, according to the Constitution. Salvini's images of celebration during these dramatic hours for Genoa are a slap in the face of the pain our country is suffering and the denial of this principle,” Italian Blitz Quotidiano quoted him as saying, with many more expressing their condemnation.

    "Continued his party at Furci Siculo the evening the bridge collapsed, while the wounded were being helped and the dead were counted? Salvini!" one person heartily exclaimed.

    “I do not remember an episode from an equally disgusting minister. #Salvini is so inadequate as not to be able to avoid even a party on the beach (despite being on holiday forever),” another  user remarked.

    “Here the hypocrite, braggart and fascist Minister #Salvini deeply affected by the tragedy of #Genova,” a Spanish Twitter user wrote.

    “Said that 17 families refused the state funeral… It was also necessary to stop the party in which he participated on the evening of 14 in Sicily,” another person posted.

    Many appeared to be literally lost for words.

    Others directly pointed to the place where Salvini should have been at the time —  "at the ministry or in Genoa."

    Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement, who the League has struck a deal with, has also been blasted as in the past it ignored multiple warnings about the danger of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa and opposed the construction of an alternative road in the area.

    The founder of Five Star, comic Beppe Grillo previously billed the potential collapse of the viaduct as “a tale,” according to Italian media. He, like his fellow M5S members, also spoke out against the so-called “Gronda” project to connect Genoa with the town of Vesima, which could have been an alternative for the stretch of road where the bridge collapsed.

    “Indeed, but perhaps before stretching to blame Brussels, Salvini & Co might ask why the M5S mounted a major campaign over the last few years against infrastructure projects in Genoa, including improvements & repairs to the Morandi Bridge?” one user questioned, while another one said:

    "The reaction of the Italian government is absurd. Blaming the EU budget is simply wrong: the jobs that could have avoided the disaster have been severely opposed by the M5S."

    The "use of tragedy" for "political purposes" has also proved a popular rhetoric.

    “The 5-Star Party are now the ones with blood on their hands,” one Twitter user stressed.

    On Tuesday, Salvini put the blame over the deadly accident on the EU’s financial policies, namely the bloc’s restrictive spending rules.

    “Should there be any European constraints that prevent us from spending money to secure the schools where our children go or the highways on which our workers travel — we will put in front of everything and everyone the security of the Italians” he told the press in a message which swirled around social media platforms on Tuesday, earning a massive outreach. 

    Salvini had also previously published a statement promising to find the culprits, “with names and surnames,” and make them “pay, pay everything and pay dearly.”

    READ MORE: Do You Dare Cross? Fears for Safety of Bridges Designed by Genoa Viaduct Creator

    A section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed on Tuesday, sending at least 30 cars cascading down from a height of 100 meters (328 feet). The incident claimed the lives of 39 people, including four French citizens, three Chileans, a Peruvian and a Colombian, who had lived in Italy for years, as well as two Albanians.

    Rescuers are still searching under the rubble hoping to find missing persons, while CCTV cameras are being examined to determine the exact number of vehicles that were moving over the bridge at the time of the collapse. The state prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the accident and a special inspection commission has started work.

    Related:

    Italy Sets Up Commission to Probe Causes of Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Italian Deputy PM Blames Brussels for Genoa Bridge Collapse, EU Hits Back
    Do You Dare Cross? Fears for Safety of Bridges Designed by Genoa Viaduct Creator
    First Funerals for Genoa Bridge Collapse Victims Set for Saturday – Reports
    Tags:
    accident, tragedy, death, casualties, government, minister, death toll, Twitter, Matteo Orfini, Matteo Salvini, Italy, Genoa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse