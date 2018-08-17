Bus Bound to Berlin From Sweden Crashes in Rostock, 16 People Injured - Police

"There were 63 people, including two bus drivers, in the long-haul bus. 16 people received moderate to severe injuries in the accident and taken to surrounding clinics," police said in a statement.
The bus company, in turn, made a statement insisting that there was no confirmed information about the number of injured passengers. The Autobahn has been closed in the direction of Berlin due to the accident.
Busunfall #A19— Polizeipräsidium Rostock (@Polizei_PP_ROS) August 17, 2018
Letzte Abfahrt in Richtung #Berlin ist #Linstow. Die Autobahn bleibt auf unbestimmte Zeit voll gesperrt. pic.twitter.com/attlyw3MyH
The incident comes just a month after a similar bus crash in Belgium when at least 21 people were reportedly wounded.
