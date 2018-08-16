Explosion Hits Office of Lega Party in N Italy, No People Injured – Reports

ROME (Sputnik) – An explosive device went off on Thursday near an office of Italy's right-wing Lega party in the northern part of the country, Excelsior reported.

The incident occurred in the town of Villorba located near the city of Venice, the Excelsior media outlet reported. According to preliminary data, the blast left no people injured.

Police found another explosive device near the office, which is being deactivated by sappers now. Firefighters, as well as biological and chemical weapons experts, are also at the site.

​No organization has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.