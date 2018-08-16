First Funerals for Genoa Bridge Collapse Victims Set for Saturday – Reports

The first funeral services for victims of a collapsed motorway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa will be held this Saturday, local media reported.
The farewell ceremony for 11 of those killed in the plunge will be held at Fiera di Genova, a large central exhibition center, according to a local news website, Genova24.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that Autostrade per l'Italia company managing the Morandi bridge was responsible for its safety and the firm's concession should be revoked.
The Italian government imposed a year-long state of emergency in Liguria and allocated 5 million euros (some $5.7 million) to mitigate the consequences of the incident.
