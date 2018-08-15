Swedish Police: Man Suspected of Setting Cars Afire in Sweden Detained in Turkey

"A 20-year-old man, who has been arrested in absentia, was detained by the Turkish police yesterday evening. He is suspected of arson with a possible threat to human life, health, and property," the police said in a statement.
Police suspected that the incidents could have been coordinated via social media, as most of the fires broke out within a short interval. Two men aged 16 and 21 have already been arrested by Swedish police on suspicion of arson, according to media reports.
Sweden has been struggling with the problem of car arson and aggressive youth for years, with arson most likely to be committed at the beginning of the school year.
