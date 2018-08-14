Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy: What We Know So Far

Here's what we know so far about the situation:
Bridge Morandi on the A10 highway near the northern Italian city of Genoa, suddenly collapsed at around 11:50 local time (09:50 GMT)
According to Italian State Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi, at least 7 people have died in the collapse
At least 20 cars were involved in the accident
Police have released a shocking video from the scene
- According to the official police data, at least 11 people are dead, while 7 are injured
- Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini reported that up to 200 firefighters and other emergency service workers are conduction rescue operation
Il 26 febbraio 2017 il #pontemorandi di #genova era ridotto così.— Elisabetta (@therealbettowl) August 14, 2018
Avevamo tutti paura che crollasse.
Oggi è successo. pic.twitter.com/QyWXBCtOXV
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
