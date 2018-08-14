Motorway Bridge Collapses in Northern Italy, Victims Feared (PHOTO, VIDEO)

ROME (Sputnik) - A motorway bridge has collapsed in the northern Italian city of Genoa, the Rainews24 broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Several cars could have fallen down, victims are feared, according to the broadcaster. A rescue team is currently at the scene of the incident. The bridge has been closed to traffic.

The bridge was developed by architect Riccardo Morandi and built in 1968. It's said to be the first cable-stayed bridge in Europe.

Twitter users have been sharing photos and videos of the collapsed bridge.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW