WATCH Panic as Wooden Promenade COLLAPSES During Music Fest in Spain

O Marisquino, a two-day festival in the north-west Spanish city of Vigo was disrupted on Sunday night when a seafront platform packed with people watching a rap performance suddenly collapsed, resulting in the injury of over two hundred of people.

A video emerged on social media allegedly showing the first moments after the incident, with people screaming and hectically trying to escape the crumbled wooden promenade. Some people are seen trying to help others get out from under the boardwalk after they had plunged into the sea.

According to local media reports, over 260 people have been injured in the incident with five of them, including two children, allegedly being in serious condition. No fatalities have been reported so far. A rescue service continues to search the area.

Enrique López Veiga, president of the port zone, said that the cause of the incident has yet to be found, suggesting that the platform could have crumbled due to the "excessive weight" of people gathered on the promenade or due to people jumping on it.

