Antwerp Port Fire Creates Toxic Cloud, Forces Evacuation (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The port in Belgium's Antwerp was evacuated on Sunday over a fire in a storage with nickel sulfide, local media reported.

All vessels and business within 6,000 feet from the fire have been evacuated, RTL broadcaster reported.

The authorities have reportedly urged the people who live nearby to keep their windows closed due to danger from the toxic smoke.

​Several firefighters' teams are working to contain the fire.

​There have been no reports of victims.