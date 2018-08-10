Number of Jobs Grows in London Despite Negative Brexit Forecasts – UK Think Tank

"Neither London nor the UK is growing fast in terms of job numbers compared to 2012 to 2014 when we were coming out of recession, essentially, but they are growing. There isn't a mass disappearance of jobs as some people forecast in the context of Brexit, suggesting that companies are holding tight and waiting to see, which would suggest there is some residual optimism," Brown said.
Sectors well represented in London appeared to be net beneficiaries, with the "creative industries" defying previous declines by growing by 7 percent since 2017. London-orientated civil service jobs also underwent a pronounced upsurge in numbers, with the sector as a whole also increasing by 7 percent, according to CFL.
"Job numbers are going up and unemployment is going right down to very low levels. Some of the growth we've seen over the past years has been the creative sectors which have been doing quite well, with growth also in jobs in the civil service, which are often specifically London-based jobs so that's significant as well," Brown added.
The City of London Corporation said last month that the United Kingdom might lose several thousand jobs in the financial sector due to the withdrawal from the European Union. Some 3,500 to 12,000 jobs might disappear in the UK market as many financial companies are relocating their business to the EU member states, according to the authorities.
