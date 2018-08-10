Register
21:16 GMT +310 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain

    Number of Jobs Grows in London Despite Negative Brexit Forecasts – UK Think Tank

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The number of jobs in London is growing despite negative forecasts, suggesting businesses have some "residual optimism" on post-Brexit prospects, Richard Brown, the research director at the Centre for London (CFL), told Sputnik.

    "Neither London nor the UK is growing fast in terms of job numbers compared to 2012 to 2014 when we were coming out of recession, essentially, but they are growing. There isn't a mass disappearance of jobs as some people forecast in the context of Brexit, suggesting that companies are holding tight and waiting to see, which would suggest there is some residual optimism," Brown said.

    Sectors well represented in London appeared to be net beneficiaries, with the "creative industries" defying previous declines by growing by 7 percent since 2017. London-orientated civil service jobs also underwent a pronounced upsurge in numbers, with the sector as a whole also increasing by 7 percent, according to CFL.

    "Job numbers are going up and unemployment is going right down to very low levels. Some of the growth we've seen over the past years has been the creative sectors which have been doing quite well, with growth also in jobs in the civil service, which are often specifically London-based jobs so that's significant as well," Brown added.

    READ MORE: AI Threat on Bank Jobs 'Already Big Problem' — UK Robotics Expert

    (L to R) Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier meet at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2017
    © REUTERS / Eric Vidal
    UK May Lose 10,500 Financial Services Jobs After Brexit - EY Brexit Tracker
    The UK think tank released a research piece on Wednesday, which indicated that job growth in London so far in 2018 reached a height of 5.9 million, a clear increase of 1.9 percent compared to the previous year and the highest since records began in 1996. CFL figures predict job growth in London to continue, with local job vacancies having shot up by over 14 percent over the course of the second quarter of 2018.

    The City of London Corporation said last month that the United Kingdom might lose several thousand jobs in the financial sector due to the withdrawal from the European Union. Some 3,500 to 12,000 jobs might disappear in the UK market as many financial companies are relocating their business to the EU member states, according to the authorities.

    Related:

    AI Threat on Bank Jobs 'Already Big Problem' - UK Robotics Expert
    UK May Lose 10,500 Financial Services Jobs After Brexit - EY Brexit Tracker
    Giving Ex-Daesh Fighters Houses, Jobs Won't Alleviate Terrorism in UK - Expert
    Time for a Career Change? Defense Giant BAE Systems Cuts 2,000 UK Jobs
    Tags:
    forecasts, jobs, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse