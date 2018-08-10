EU to Give Additional $6.8Mln to Bosnia to Tackle Migration - EU Commission

"Today the European Commission adopted a special measure for an amount of €6 million to support Bosnia and Herzegovina in managing the migration flows," the commission said in a press release.
The support is aimed at boosting the country’s capacity for identification and registration of migrants, as well as at strengthening Bosnia’s border control and surveillance.
"The EU funds will improve the capacity of Bosnia and Herzegovina for identification, registration and referral of third-country nationals crossing the border, provide accommodation and basic services for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants and strengthen the capacity for border control and surveillance, hence also contributing to the prevention of and fight against the trafficking of human beings," the press release said.
According to the commission, the new support will supplement 1.5-million-euros assistance to Bosnia allocated by the commission in June. Since 2007, the commission has already provided 24.6 million euros for the European country, it added.
After the official closure of the so-called Western Balkans migration route (Greece-Macedonia-Serbia-Croatia) in 2016, refugees now travel to the EU countries through a new Balkan route, increasing pressure on the reception capacities of Bosnia, Albania, and Montenegro with thousands of asylum seekers registered in these countries in early 2018.
