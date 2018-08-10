More Naturalized Germans Keep Original Citizenship – Reports

Germany’s federal statistics bureau estimated that 61.4 percent of the 112,211 migrants naturalized last year held on to their original nationality, the Welt newspaper reported.
This is primarily because many origin countries have tough procedures in place for those wishing to renounce their citizenship, but also because Germany does not demand this anymore.
The migration agency BAMF estimated that 4.3 million Germans have at least one other passport, most often a Polish, Russian or Turkish one.
