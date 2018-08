Thibaut Courtois put in stellar performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he helped his team - the Red Devils - to secure the bronze medal while winning himself the title of the championship's best goalkeeper.

Real Madrid FC on Thursday shall present Courtois as the club's new player in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

Courtois is expected to sign a six-year deal at Real Madrid, but he is yet to agree on personal terms and complete a medical.

The 26-year-old has been a Chelsea player since 2011, when he signed from Genk just to be immediately loaned out to Atletico Madrid. In 2014 he returned to Chelsea's ranks.