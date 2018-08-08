Beating the Heat: German Store Sells Time in Cooler Amid Blazing Temps

The unusually high temperatures that have struck Europe this summer and have been holding steady for weeks now, led a resourceful entrepreneur to invent a new service for his clients and earn some cash in the bargain.

Lars Koch's Edeka supermarket in Friedberg, Germany has started offering his clients an unusual service — for several euros they can now spend from 2 to 5 minutes in a 6-degree Celsius cold-storage room to escape the melting 30+ degree temperatures outside. The market even sells package deals of 10 sittings for a lucrative price and offers hardcore chillers to spend 2 minutes in a —20-degree Celsius freezer.

When asked by the German outlet Spiegel if the offer was a joke, the owner of the supermarket replied that it was "a serious bit of fun." According to him, the service hasn't been that popular despite the soaring temperatures and so far he has managed to only compensate for the expenses on cleaning chemicals for the room. So far no one has taken him up on the deep "freeze" offer.

READ MORE: Europe Struggles to Keep its Cool Amid Scorching Summer Heat (PHOTOS)

Still he's keeping the cold-storage free of goods around lunch time, when most of his customers drop in. After the "rush hour" is over, he just disinfects the room and moves the perishables back in.

Germany has been suffering from unbearably high temperatures for weeks, with thermometers reaching 37 degrees Celsius in some cities. The heat is expected to drop off in the coming days, but will return next week.