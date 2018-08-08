'Fascism': UK Right-Wing Activist Robinson on Instagram Shutting His Account

"Who believes it was deleted in an error?," UK right-wing English Defense League (EDL) and anti-Islamist activist said on Tuesday referring to his social media account.

Tommy Robinson's Instagram account was taken down, according to the EDL leader, which was followed by a claim his Facebook account will soon be shut down as well.

Instagram responded to the case, saying users reported Robinson's account for violating community guidelines for bullying. The network, however, recognized that deleting the page was a mistake made during the review process.

However, the activist pointed to a different reason for the removal of his Instagram account.

"If you think Tommy's removal from social media platforms has nothing to do with the government think again. Here they are putting pressure on YouTube with zero evidence of their accusations against him," he posted on his Facebook page.

Earlier this year, the former leader of the right-wing English Defense League and anti-Islamist activist was sentenced to 13 months in prison for filming inside Canterbury Crown Court during the trial of four suspected rapists. He has been set free on bail after successfully appealing against contempt of court charges.

Once Robinson's Instagram account was reinstated, the activist's followers discussed the development in the comments section.

"Welcome back Tommy:) an error lol x you tell people how it is! And it shows they don't like it carry on doing what your doing I love watching you xx," a user wrote under Robinson's fresh post.

"Error? Do they believe we're stupid? What's the reason behind? Who is behind this?" another commentator said.

Another user, however, was not pleased to see Mr. Robinson back on the platform — "a pity they let you back in!"

On his Facebook page, Mr. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, called his treatment by the social media executives "fascism."

Robinson's account removal took place on the same day other social media giants — Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify — banned pages belonging to Alex Jones, a US-based right-wing "shock jock" who espouses conspiracy theories via his Infowars media brand.