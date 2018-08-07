Sturgeon Warns of 'Real Danger' of No Deal Brexit Ahead of Summit With May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived in Scotland amid strong criticism over her handling of the divorce negotiations with the EU.

Ahead of her Tuesday meeting with Theresa May in Edinburgh, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that the prime minister’s repeated threats of a no-deal Brexit as a negotiating ploy could make the prospect of a no-deal Brexit more likely, The Guardian reported.

Sturgeon complained about the lack of “visible progress” in the Brexit talks since May unveiled her divorce roadmap in July and said that the prime minister should spell out the outlines of a future relationship Britain would like to have with the EU.

“A no-deal Brexit would be utterly unacceptable and deeply damaging, but by talking it up as a negotiating tactic there is a very real danger it becomes a reality,” Sturgeon warned.

Nicola Sturgeon described the no deal as a “catastrophic prospect” and that while ministers have resorted to “the scare tactics of no deal” Britain had not achieved any results other than making the prospect more likely.

Police Raise Security Concerns Over Prospect of No-Deal Brexit

Meanwhile, Britain’s police chiefs have warned about the risk a no-deal Brexit would pose to the public if the UK loses access to EU-wide security powers and database. Warning that law enforcement agencies "face a significant loss of operational capacity" if the arrangements stop, police and crime commissioners have asked the home secretary to confirm his contingency plans.

© REUTERS / Jeff Overs Scotland to Mull New Independence Vote When There's Clarity on Brexit - Sturgeon

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier earlier said that the UK would not be able to remain part of the European Arrest Warrant after Brexit and would no longer enjoy the same access to Europol and other organizations.

Farmers’ Woes

Britain’s agricultural sector is equally worried by the prospect of a no-deal divorce with Brussels. The National Farmers’ Union has warned that the UK would run out of food next August if it is no longer able to import from the EU and elsewhere after Brexit.

Minette Batters, the NFU president, urged the government to put food security at the top of the political agenda after the prospect of a no-deal Brexit was talked up this week.

“The UK farming sector has the potential to be one of the most impacted sectors from a bad Brexit – a frictionless free trade deal with the EU and access to a reliable and competent workforce for farm businesses is critical to the future of the sector,” she said.

The United Kingdom is currently part of the EU single market but if London leaves it after Brexit, Britain will have to negotiate new trade deals with its partners, including the United States.

