Register
19:24 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron, presidente de Francia

    Ex-Ambassador Warns French President Macron Unlikely to 'Soften' Brexit Stance

    © AFP 2018 / Ludovic Marin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The former British ambassador to France’s comments come after British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt urged France and Germany to work towards preventing a no-deal Brexit.

    Lord Peter Ricketts, who served as the UK’s ambassador to France, said on Thursday that UK Prime Minister Theresa May should not expect French President Emmanuel to “soften” his stance on Brexit negotiations, describing him as a “passionate pro-European.”

    “I would have said let’s not go out and brief everyone that Theresa May is going to France to try and get Macron to soften the French position. I don’t see why there is any chance of that,” Lord Ricketts told the Today Program.

    READ MORE: EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Confident of Brexit Talks' Good Outcome

    “First of all he doesn’t believe in softening it, he is a passionate pro-European. Secondly he’s the last person to want to break ranks from what has been quite an impressively disciplined EU side.”

    The former ambassador also called on ministers to avoid making threats of a hard Brexit, insisting that Brussels knows these threats are bluffs as the UK economy would be hit very hard by such a withdrawal from the EU.

    Cheese
    CC0
    Dairy Products Could Become 'Occasional Luxuries' in Post-Brexit UK – Research
    In the event of a no-deal Brexit, WTO trading rules would come into force, and British consumers and businesses would have restricted access to the EU market, with tariffs applying.

    Economists have warned that this trading arrangement would adversely impact the UK economy, in the form of price inflation and disruptions to supply chains.  

    Lord Ricketts’ warning to the British government was made ahead of a meeting between PM May and the French president, during which Brexit is expected to be discussed.

    However, an Elysee Palace official has insisted that the meeting won’t be a negotiation or in any way a substitute for the official talks with EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, which are ongoing, with just eight months left until Brexit.

    READ MORE: Bank of England Hikes Interest Rates to Highest Level Since 2009 Economic Crisis

    Related:

    EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Confident of Brexit Talks' Good Outcome
    Germany Reportedly Denies Offering Brexit Plan to UK to Avoid 'No Deal' Scenario
    From 'Very Badly' to 'Worse and Worse' - Ex MEP on May's Handling Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    negotiations, trade, Brexit, UK Government, European Union, Lord Peter Ricketts, Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Brussels, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse