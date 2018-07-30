'Peace of Mind': Latvian MP Wants Russia to Fall Apart?

Almost three decades after the Soviet Union’s breakup, some politicians in Latvia still see Russia as an enemy.

Russia should be carved up into several parts to give Latvia and the rest of Europe “peace of mind,” Latvian MP Aleksandrs Kirsteins wrote on his Twitter account.

“Only when Russia breaks up into small countries along ethnic lines, will military conflicts finally end and Europe will live a peaceful life for years to come,” Kirsteins wrote in a tweeted comment to an extremist take on the Soviet anthem by the late Russian author Vladimir Voinovich.

Tikai, kad Krievija sadalīsies mazākās valstīs, atbilstoši etniskajam sastāvam, ar rāvienu izbeigsies militārie konflikti un Eiropā iestāsies ilgstošs miera periods! https://t.co/oQE90OZ7MY — Aleksandrs Kiršteins (@akirstei) 28 июля 2018 г.

​Vladimir Voinovich, who penned “The Life and Extraordinary Adventures of Private Ivan Chonkin” trilogy, “Moscow 2024” and “A Portrait Against the Background of a Myth,” died of a heart attack on Friday night. He was 85.

Anti-Russian slogans are frequent in the Baltic States since they regained their independence in the wake of the USSR’s dissolution in 1991.

In recent years, Baltic governments have made efforts to "squeeze out" the Russian language and, in some cases, Russian speakers themselves.

In Latvia, for example, a law has recently been passed transferring all minority secondary schools to education in Latvian only.

Some local politicians still believe that the current cool in relations with Russia is detrimental to their countries’ well-being.

