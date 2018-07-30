Europe Needs 'Own Mueller' to Probe Alleged Russian Meddling - EP's Party Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe needs its own special counsel, similar to Robert Mueller in the United States, to look into the alleged Russian disinformation campaign, president of the European parliament's Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Guy Verhofstadt said Monday.

On Sunday, the Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee issued a report in which the panel members said they had heard some evidence pointing to a campaign to influence UK election and referenda, allegedly led by Moscow.

"Europe needs it's own Mueller, to investigate the extent of Russian disinformation campaigns & other attacks on our democracies. In September I will push the Eur Parliament to such measures to clean up our internet & social media. It's time to fight back!" Verhofstadt, who serves as the main EU negotiator on Brexit, said on Twitter.

Mueller has been looking into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and the purported collusion between the Russian government and the campaign of US President Donald Trump. The US president has repeatedly described the probe as a witch hunt.

Russian officials have stressed that Moscow does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and pointed out that the allegations against Russia had not been substantiated.