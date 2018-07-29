Vote Leave Campaigners Take Flak for Using Brexit Ads After Labour MP’s Murder

Sad repercussions from the June 2016 Brexit referendum in the UK are still being felt today.

Leading members of a campaign for Brexit planned to use Facebook to place controversial pro-Leave ads to millions of voters just a day after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a right-wing extremist in June 2016, despite an agreement earlier reached by both Vote Leave and the Remain campaigns to pause all national activities out of respect for Cox, The Guardian wrote.

© REUTERS / Yui Mok UK Labour Lawmaker Jo Cox Killed for Political, Ideological Cause – Prosecutor

According to Facebook, dozens of adverts were targeted at voters on each day of the agreed break and were seen by more than 20 million people.

Evidence that pro-Brexit campaigners discussed restarting their nationwide campaign with targeted ads so soon drew the ire of politicians and friends of the late MP.

Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a right-wing extremist extremist on June 16, 2016, while she was attending a constituency surgery in Batley and Spen just a week before the June 23 Brexit referendum.

Her death came amid Brexiteers’ desperate efforts to make up ground on the pro-Remain campaign.

Cox’s killer, Thomas Mair, had shouted “Britain First” before he stabbed and shot her.

Several Vote Leave ads put out by Brexiteers in the immediate wake of Cox’s murder played on voters’ fears, including one that suggested Turkey would soon join the EU and that Britain could be swamped with immigrants as a result.