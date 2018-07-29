Head of German FDP Party Says Backs Revising Down Number of Terms for Chancellor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A chancellor in Germany should stay in power no longer than eight or 10 years, Christian Lindner, the head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), told Bild am Sonntag newspaper in an interview released Sunday.

The German parliament elects a chancellor for a term of four years, but there are no limits to how many terms a person can serve in office. Angela Merkel, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is currently in her fourth consecutive term.

"I an in favor of limiting how long the German chancellor can stay in power to eight or 10 years. Any other head of the state would have been more progressive than Mrs Merkel. This is linked to the length of term," Lindner told the newspaper.

According to the politician, Merkel, who has been the chancellor since 2005, is "exhausted," and Germany cannot have the boost it needs in this situation.