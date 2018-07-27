Final Say: Former UK Deputy PM Backs Campaign for Second Brexit Referendum

The Independent launched its Final Say campaign earlier this week, seeking to pressure the UK government into holding a second Brexit referendum to give the electorate an opportunity to change its mind on leaving the EU.

Former Deputy British Prime Minister Nick Clegg has expressed his support for a second referendum on Brexit and insisted that the matter shouldn’t be left up to politicians in Westminster, The Independent reported on Friday.

“With each passing day it’s obvious that Brexit can’t be left to the politicians. The whole Brexit process has been characterized by division and infighting in Westminster. The victors of the 2016 referendum still can’t agree amongst themselves what they want, two years later,” the former leader of the Liberal Democrats told The Independent.

He also said Britain’s future membership of the EU should be “in the hands of the people.”

Just 48 hours after launching the Final Say campaign, The Independent’s petition has received over 250,000 signatures and the backing of cross-party support, though many politicians and business leaders, especially hardline Brexiteers, remain staunchly opposed to the prospect of a second referendum, warning it may distract from negotiations, which are already behind schedule.

Moreover, an official YouGov poll published today found 42 percent of Britons to be in favor of a second vote, while 40 percent were opposed to it.

Brexit has dominated the UK political agenda for several months, not only because of disagreements with Brussels, but also the British government’s inability to get behind Prime Minister Theresa May’s strategy.

Many have cast doubt on the PM’s ability to get the UK a favorable deal with the EU, and threat of a Tory rebellion remains significant.

