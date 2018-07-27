Yulia Skripal to Return to Russia When Her Father Gets Better, Cousin Says

"[Yulia] said she was doing well and already had a connection to the Internet… She will return home when her father gets better," Viktoria said.
"She was very happy to hear that Sergei was okay," Viktoria stressed, adding that, according to Yulia, Sergei Skripal still had a respiratory tube in his trachea.
On March 4, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK government claims was the A234 nerve agent, albeit without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have refuted the allegations as groundless.
