The 33 year-old team Portugal captain joined the Italian Serie A squad and impressed the medical staff with his inspiring test results, appearing to be a real physical specimen.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s physique surpasses even that of a 20-year-old player, Spanish sport daily AS reported, citing fresh medical results at Juventus.

Ronaldo’s body fat is estimated at a mere 7 percent as compared to the average 10-11 percent, while muscles account for 50 percent of the forward’s mass, which is roughly four percent higher than the average professional. Separately, he is recorded to have clocked an astounding top speed of 33.98 kilometers per hour while competing at the World Cup, according to FIFA, which is the “fastest in the entire tournament.”

On July 10, Ronaldo signed to play for Juventus quitting Real Madrid, where he netted a record 445 goals in 430 games. The four-year contract cost the Italian club 100 million euros, as well as 12 million in additional expenses. The footballer is due to make his Juve debut on August 12, when the first-string players will compete with juniors.

