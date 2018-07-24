Russian FM, Chief of General Staff's Plane Lands in Berlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A plane of the Special Flight Squad "Russia" with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov presumably on board has landed in the Berlin airport, according to a real-time flight tracker Flightradar24.

According to the portal, the aircraft, which departed from Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport at 21:00 Moscow time on Monday (18:00GMT), landed in Berlin.

Lavrov and Gerasimov held a meeting on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and the sides discussed the progress in the counterterrorism operation in southern Syria, as well as ensuring security along Israel's borders.

This visit was not announced beforehand. Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday citing its source that after the visit to Israel, Lavrov and Gerasimov will visit "some European country."