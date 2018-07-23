Watchdog Investigating 'Serious Corruption' in Britain's Met Police's IA Unit

The police watchdog launched the investigation after a whistleblower claimed senior Scotland Yard officials were “turning a blind eye to wrongdoing” and even helping cover it up in some cases.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Sunday it is investigating reports of corruption and misconduct in the Metropolitan Police Service’s (MPS) Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS).

The DPS itself is tasked with tackling misconduct in the ranks of the MPS, so allegations of corruption within this department are especially worrying, and could prove to be a severe blow to the force.

Up until now, three officers have been served with gross misconduct notices, with one also under criminal investigation.

Jonathan Green, the IOPC’s London director, confirmed they were investigating Scotland Yard and outlined the misconduct they believe to be taking place within the Met’s DPS.

"The investigation includes alleged interference in, and curtailment of, investigations by potentially conflicted senior officers, failure to investigate allegations of wrongdoing, systemic removal of the restrictions of officers under investigation and racial discrimination,” Mr. Green said in a statement.

Commenting on the IOPC’s investigation, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said the MPS is “fully cooperating” with investigators, without elaborating.

According to reports, the investigation was prompted by three whistleblowers claiming that some DPS personnel were “shielding officers” as opposed to taking necessary disciplinary action against them for their misconduct.

