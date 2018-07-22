Three-Year-Old Boy 'Deliberately' Attacked With Acid in UK's Worcester

West Mercia Police are trying to trace three men over the attack at a shop on Shrub Hill Retail Park in Tallow Hill.

A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a "deliberate" acid attack and taken to hospital with severe burns to his arms and face.

"At this time we are treating this as a deliberate attack on a three-year-old boy. The incident will rightly shock the local community and I would like to reassure local people that we are carrying out a thorough investigation to identify those responsible. The motive for the attack is unclear. Officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and what the substance involved was," Chief Superintendent Mark Travis stated.

According to police, the men on the images from the store cameras "may have information vital to our investigation."

Do you recognise these men? We'd like to speak to them after a 3-year-old was injured in a suspected acid attack in Worcester. @CSuptMarkTravis said: "The incident will shock the community. We're carrying out an enquiries to identify those responsible."

Worcester City Council head Marc Bayliss said the attack was "absolutely pure evil."

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.