Register
13:37 GMT +322 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Forensic investigators, wearing protective suits, emerge from the rear of John Baker House, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018

    Amesbury Man Reportedly Poisoned After Breaking Bottle With Nerve Agent

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    Earlier this week, Charlie Rowley’s brother alleged that the A-234 nerve agent was purportedly found at the victims’ house in Amesbury in a perfume bottle.

    Shortly before Charlie Rowley was discharged from the hospital after allegedly being exposed to a nerve agent, he told his brother Matthew that he had broken the bottle, ostensibly containing the toxic substance.

    “He told me that they found something that looked like a perfume bottle. Dawn [Sturgess] sprayed what was inside it on both her wrists and rubbed them together, like you do when you’re trying perfume. Charlie said she then gave the bottle to him and somehow it splintered or broke in his hands. That’s how he must have got contaminated,” Matthew told The Sunday Telegraph.

    READ MORE: OPCW to Analyze Collected Amesbury Nerve Agent Samples in 2 Laboratories

    The outlet cited him as saying that he was relieved to learn that Charlie was no longer in critical condition, and stressed that his brother was “really angry” over the death of his partner, Dawn Sturgess, who was  the second victim of the alleged poisoning.

    “I was so thankful when they told me he had regained consciousness and was getting better and to talk to him on the phone at the hospital was such a relief. I’m his older brother and I was so worried he was going to die. Charlie is so angry about what happened to Dawn. Really angry. He was fond of her and his daughter got on with hers. They were like a family to him,” he said.

    The bottle in question was discovered by the Metropolitan Police slightly over a week ago, during a search of Rowley’s house in Amesbury, with the BBC citing Matthew Rowley as saying that Charlie had picked up the bottle.

    “On Wednesday, July 11, a small bottle was recovered during searches of Charlie Rowley’s house in Amesbury. Scientists have now confirmed to us that the substance contained within the bottle is Novichok,” the police statement said.

    Policemen are outside the nerve agent victim Charlie Rowley in Amesbury, Wiltshire
    © Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
    Charlie Rowley Released From Hospital After Amesbury Incident
    On June 30, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess were rushed to the hospital after collapsing at their home in Amesbury, located several miles away from Salisbury where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in a similar condition in March.

    Sturgess later died in the hospital on July 8, whereas Rowley regained consciousness on July 10, and was released 10 days later.

    Researchers have yet to determine whether the substance allegedly contained in the bottle was from the same batch that had purportedly been used against the Skripals. Earlier this month, the UK requested the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) assistance in the probe of the incident.

    “The OPCW team collected samples. The samples will be sent to two OPCW designated laboratories and once the results of the analysis are received, the report will be submitted to the United Kingdom. The team completed its initial work and returned today, 18 July, from the UK,” the OPCW’s press release read.

    Related:

    OPCW to Analyze Collected Amesbury Nerve Agent Samples in 2 Laboratories
    Charlie Rowley Released From Hospital After Amesbury Incident
    UK Investigators Collect Over 400 Samples Related to Amesbury Incident - Police
    Independent Verification of Agent in Amesbury Not Transparent - Russian Embassy
    Son of Deceased Amesbury Victim Asks Trump to Raise Issue With Putin
    Tags:
    toxic agent, Skripal poisoning, Novichok, nerve agent, perfume, substance, toxin, hospital, bottles, contamination, poisoning, chemical weapons, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Dawn Sturgess, Charlie Rowley, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Amesbury, Salisbury, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Stars: Best Snaps of 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer Contest
    Best Snaps of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse