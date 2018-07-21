Register
20:10 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People don military hazardous material protective suits during a police search of Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury, Britain, July 19, 2018

    Specialists in Hazmat Suits Look for 'Novichok' in Salisbury Toilets – Reports

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    301

    Charlie Rowley, one of the poisoning victims, had said that the late Dawn Sturgess picked up the perfume bottle, which according to UK investigators allegedly contained the A234 nerve agent, and sprayed its contents on her wrists.

    On July 20 UK investigators were seen searching public toilets in Queen Elizabeth Park, Salisbury in hazmat suits, Sky News reported. The searches were aimed at determining the place, where the latest alleged A234 poisoning took place, although earlier the investigators announced that they had detected traces of the poison in a perfume bottle, found at the house of one of the latest victims — Charlie Rowley.

    Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley live in Amesbury, which is located not far from Salisbury, where the Skripals were poisoned. They were admitted to the hospital with signs of nerve agent poisoning. UK officials declared that the same poison, A234, often called Novichok, was used in the Amesbury poisoning, as it allegedly was in case of the Skripals.

    READ MORE: Amesbury Poisoning: 1 Dead, 1 Recovering, 1 Novichok Bottle, No Cooperation

    One of the victims, Dawn Sturgess, died on July 8, several days after admission to the hospital, while the other, Rowley, was recently released from care. According to his brother, Sturgess found the bottle and sprayed its contents on her wrists, after which Rowley grabbed it and somehow broke it, which purportedly led to him being exposed to A234 as well.

    UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson and Security Minister Ben Wallace blamed Moscow for the most recent poisoning, holding it accountable for allegedly using A234 against the Skripals, which led to death of Sturgess, although the investigation into both poisonings are still ongoing and no final reports have been made. The chemical lab at Porton Down has even failed to determine the poison's country of origin. British officials claim they have "solid proof" that A234 was developed in the USSR and that Moscow used it against the Skripals, but never presented it.

    READ MORE: Amesbury Poisoning: Deceased Woman Reportedly Sprayed Nerve Agent on Herself

    Russia denies the accusations and has on multiple occasions suggested conducting a joint investigation into the incidents. However, London has never accepted the offer. Moscow has also stated that the A234 nerve agent was never under development either in the Soviet Union, or in post-Soviet Russia.

    Related:

    Putin Orders Secret Town Where UK Claims Novichok Was Developed to Be Opened
    Amesbury Poisoning: 1 Dead, 1 Recovering, 1 Novichok Bottle, No Cooperation
    Novichok Vodka Producer: Our Aim Was to Poke a Little Fun at Tense Situation
    Bad Timing: Novichok Vodka Shakes and Stirs Things in the UK
    Novichok 2.0: UK Either 'Covering Up Incompetence' or Hiding 'Truth' – Analyst
    UK PM 'Shocked' Over Death of Victim Exposed to Novichok-Type Nerve Agent
    Tags:
    A234 nerve agent, Novichok, Amesbury, Salisbury, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Stars: Best Snaps of 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer Contest
    Best Snaps of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse